UETHDA announces energy assistance outreach for July Published 11:41 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency has announced its Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) schedule for July. The program is a federally funded program that helps low-income households with their home energy bills. The LIHEAP outreach RV will be throughout the region helping those needing assistance.

To be fair and follow THDA’s guidelines, we use a priority point system to allocate our limited funds. Some who qualify for assistance may not receive enough points to be funded at this time. For those who qualify, a payment is sent directly to the recipient’s utility company and is credited to their bill. Payments can take 90 days or longer to be applied. Please continue to pay your bill. Priority is given to the low-income, energy burdened, disabled, elderly, homes with young children under 6, veterans and large households. Nationwide, LIHEAP provides energy assistance to roughly 6.7 million households.

Locally, the outreach RV will be at ARM of Elizabethton, 714 West C St., July 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Also, residents may visit one of the nine area neighborhood service centers, located in the UETHDA eight-county service area, for aid, or simply call (423) 246-6180. LIHEAP is only one of many services UETHDA offers to help with self-sufficiency. If you or someone you know needs help, have them contact the UETHDA.