River Riders blanked by Bluefield in series opener Published 9:43 am Friday, June 27, 2025

BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Elizabethton River Riders were shut out 6-0 by the Bluefield Ridge Runners on Thursday night in the first game of their Appalachian League series.

Elizabethton (8-11) had scoring opportunities early but failed to capitalize, while Bluefield (9-9) took advantage of key moments to pull away.

Bluefield opened the scoring in the first inning when Jorge Valdes Jr. walked, advanced on a single by Bryce Campbell and scored on a wild pitch. CJ Oxendine followed with a sacrifice fly to bring in Campbell, giving the Ridge Runners a 2-0 lead.

The River Riders loaded the bases in the top of the first and put runners in scoring position in the third but couldn’t push a run across. Bluefield added single runs in the fourth and sixth innings, then sealed the win with two more in the eighth, including an RBI double by Hines and an RBI single from Valdes Jr.

Jake Yeager started for Elizabethton, allowing two earned runs over 4 2/3 innings with two strikeouts. Relievers Henry Slaby and Cameron Owens were unable to stop the Bluefield offense. Nick Falla earned the win for Bluefield with five shutout innings.

Elizabethton managed just six hits in the game but played error-free defense. Outfielder Crosland went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to eight games and raised his season average to .418.

The River Riders will look to rebound tonight in the second game of the series. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and will be streamed live at AppyLeague.com.