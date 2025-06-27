Nave claims not all COVID vaccines safe and effective Published 9:31 am Friday, June 27, 2025

To the Editor:

I was happy to see the announcement by HHS Secretary R.F. Kennedy Jr. on May 27, 2025, that COVID shots will no longer be recommended for healthy children and pregnant women. Dr. Peter McCullough, a renowned cardiologist and epidemiologist and editor of several medical journals, criticized the decision to give COVID vaccines to young children. Researcher James Roguski warned parents not to let their children receive COVID vaccines, which were never tested for long-term outcome on children. Two of the many reasons were increasing concerns over long-term vaccine side effect harms, and the vast majority of this young age group have already been exposed to COVID repeatedly and have demonstrated effective immunity. There were children given the adult dose by mistake. Dr. Angelina Farella reported a huge number of children developed pericarditis after taking COVID vaccines.

From the beginning of the pandemic outbreak, children were considered safe. The number of children who died from COVID was much less than 1 percent, or statistically zero. In the first year of COVID, the death rate for all causes went down for children. The number one cause of death for infants in the U.S. is drownings, and the leading causes of death for children is automobile accidents. Sadly, there are 11 accidental drownings of children per day. On average, 38 children under the age of 15 die each year from heat stroke after being left in a hot vehicle. Focus on these real dangers.

Many were fearful of the coronavirus because they confused scary (emotion) with dangerous (facts). While coronavirus ranks high on the scary list, it doesn’t rank high on the dangerous list for children. According to Brannon Howse and Nic Hulscher at their 2025 Tennessee convention, embalmers and funeral directors confirmed a disturbing trend of seeing increasing white fibrous clots unlike anything seen before the COVID-19 era. After the COVID shots began, a majority of embalmers worldwide have reported strange white fibrous clots in corpses. The experimental COVID shots were not all safe and effective, as we were repeatedly told!

I thank the Elizabethton Star for caring about children and printing my letter in July 2022, “Safety of Vaccine for Young Children is Unknown.” The Star was probably the first newspaper to print a letter questioning the safety of giving the vaccine to young children. Also, the Star printed my other letter, “Risk May Outweigh Benefits of COVID Vaccine for Children,” on Sept. 23, 2023. Over 80 percent of those dying from COVID were over 65 years old. Children should not have been forced to wear masks. Washing hands was found to be of more benefit than wearing a mask.

The COVID virus pandemic didn’t take Jesus by surprise. Jesus said in Matthew 24 in the last days before He returns, pestilences (viruses) would come. Jesus said in Matthew 18 that anyone who harms children or turns children from faith in Him will receive severe punishment. America has been number one in trafficking children. Tara Rodas said trafficked children could be over 1 million in America. Rodas said we know 291,000 children were missing under Biden. Over 60 children were just recovered in Florida in the largest child rescue in American history. Thankfully, the largest child rescue in world history is coming. It’s called the rapture. Real, actual safety, freedom, peace and eternal life can only be found in Jesus and trusting Jesus’ finished work and Jesus’ blood covering your sins!

D.D. Nave

Elizabethton