‘Miss Firecracker Pageant’ returns July 4 Published 12:58 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

By Angela H. Cutrer

The city of Elizabethton will once again celebrate July 4 with a variety of events during its annual Independence Day celebrations.

One is the Miss Firecracker Pageant, which always features contestants dressed in their patriotic best. Anything goes — from costumes to casual attire to formal gowns, it’s a time for the participants to shine in red, white and blue.

Registration at the Elizabethton High School Stadium stage is set for 3:30–4:30 p.m., and contestants will begin lining up at 4:25, with a start time at 4:30 p.m. Entry fee is $20.

Six queens will be crowned from the following age divisions:

● Birth to 2 years old

● 3 to 5 years old

● 6 to 10 years old

● 11 to 15 years old

● 16 to 20 years old

● 21 years old and up

“Due to the damage from Hurricane Helene, our annual Elizabethton July 4th celebration will be held at Elizabethton High School Stadium instead of our beautiful Covered Bridge,” Director Amy Simmons said. “Our town knows how to make things work, and I am honored to play a part by directing the patriotic pageant.”

“We always have a few mother-daughters — and even grandmothers — participating. Of all the events during the July 4th celebration, this colorful parade of patriotism always draws a huge crowd cheering on the contestants. This is a fabulous event for families to enter together.”

Age division queens receive a patriotic rhinestone crown and sash, with gold and rhinestone tiaras for all of the royal patriotic contestants participating.

The contestants can also collect $1 “Good Luck Wish Votes” as donations to turn in at check-in for a chance to win a 10-inch patriotic crown. From these funds, a donation will be made to Disabled American Veterans from this pageant.

“Our temporary location at the stadium will provide a wonderful venue for all of the July 4th activities, including food trucks, performances by the Covered Bridge Cloggers, a beautiful Veterans Salute by Angel Steps Praise Dancers, as well as the big concert and fireworks display,” Simmons added.

“Although everyone will miss the traditional location at our historic bridge, the celebration will be bigger than ever. Our community welcomes everyone to come out and enjoy this beautiful July 4th celebration with friends and family!”

Contact Simmons at 540-392-9138 by text with name, age, email and phone number of the participant to ensure a reserved tiara. Contestants can also fill out an entry form at check-in. Inclement weather will move the event to the Elizabethton Parks and Rec gym stage.