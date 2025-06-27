God did not intend for life to be without purpose Published 8:39 am Friday, June 27, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: My sister grew up the same way I did – in a Christian family and in church. But we have gone very different directions, and when we talk, she cannot understand why I am living a contented life and she is living in misery. Though she is much more successful than I am and never lacks for relationships and financial security, she stays in perpetual anger and claims there is no purpose in living. I wonder if things have come too easy for her. How can I help her? – P.L.

Dear P.L.: God did not intend for life to be without purpose. Many people feel this way; no stability in life and chasing after one goal after another, one relationship after another, and one pleasure after another. Yet, they never find the happiness they seek. What is the reason for this? They have left God out of their life. Without Him, there is no purpose or direction; no ultimate sense of right and wrong. A life without God is like a boat without an anchor.

When we come to know Christ, He brings calm to our chaos and direction to our drifting. It may not happen overnight, but as we learn to live by the principles He has given us in the Bible, we leave the past behind and discover the peace He alone gives.

We must pray for our friends and loved ones who do not yet know Christ, that they may find in Him the stability and peace they seek. Placing faith in God brings a secure and joyful future. Happy is the person who has learned the secret of being content with whatever life brings and has learned to rejoice in being a follower of Jesus Christ.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)