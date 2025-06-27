General Sessions Court Published 10:17 am Friday, June 27, 2025

June 23

Matthew Clay Combs, shoplifting, $10 fine and court cost, make restitution to Lowe’s; unlawful inhaling of glue, paint, gas or other substance, drug, narcotic, $10 fine and court cost

Melissa D. Cooper, second violation of probation, 60 days

Raven Gabriel Cooper, disorderly conduct, $10 fine and court cost

Cody Joe Allen Cox, evading arrest, $10 fine and court cost, 90 days; assault against a first responder, 90 days; domestic assault, $100 fine and court cost

Skyler Deloach, violation of an order of protection, aggravated criminal trespassing and aggravated burglary, previously bound over to grand jury; capias to be addressed in criminal court

Chontelle Dawn Hersey, 109 days for violation of probation

Jeffrey Daniel Hughes, two days for failure to appear; driving on suspended license, $25 fine and court cost, two days in jail; no seatbelt, $30 fine only; failure to appear, two days

Samuel D. Jarrett, failure to exercise due care, $25 fine and court cost; driving on suspended license, $25 fine and court cost

David Murray, failure to appear, two days; theft, $10 fine and court cost, make restitution to Walmart

Justin Matthew Roberts, domestic assault, $100 fine and court cost, 10 days

Stormy Simerly, violation of probation, 300 days

Barbara Ann Thompson, 10 days for violation of probation

Billy D. Hartley, providing alcoholic beverages to person or persons under 21, $10 fine and court cost, 20 hours community service

Keith L. Hughes, leaving scene of accident with property damage, $20 fine and court cost

Jordan P. Tate, bound over to grand jury on charges of failure to comply with financial responsibility law, violation of traffic control device-signal, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence

June 25

Christopher Robert Keenan, domestic assault, $100 fine and court cost, 30 days

Amber Faith Little, domestic assault, $25 fine and court cost

Nicholas Pope, 60 days for violation of probation

Sharon H. York, 30 days for violation of probation

Michael D. Grindstaff, driving under the influence, $350 fine and court cost, two days in jail

Joshua Hitechew, criminal trespassing, $10 fine and court cost

Ryan Patrick McConnell, driving under the influence (second count), $600 fine and court cost, 45 days