General Sessions Court
Published 10:17 am Friday, June 27, 2025
June 23
Matthew Clay Combs, shoplifting, $10 fine and court cost, make restitution to Lowe’s; unlawful inhaling of glue, paint, gas or other substance, drug, narcotic, $10 fine and court cost
Melissa D. Cooper, second violation of probation, 60 days
Raven Gabriel Cooper, disorderly conduct, $10 fine and court cost
Cody Joe Allen Cox, evading arrest, $10 fine and court cost, 90 days; assault against a first responder, 90 days; domestic assault, $100 fine and court cost
Skyler Deloach, violation of an order of protection, aggravated criminal trespassing and aggravated burglary, previously bound over to grand jury; capias to be addressed in criminal court
Chontelle Dawn Hersey, 109 days for violation of probation
Jeffrey Daniel Hughes, two days for failure to appear; driving on suspended license, $25 fine and court cost, two days in jail; no seatbelt, $30 fine only; failure to appear, two days
Samuel D. Jarrett, failure to exercise due care, $25 fine and court cost; driving on suspended license, $25 fine and court cost
David Murray, failure to appear, two days; theft, $10 fine and court cost, make restitution to Walmart
Justin Matthew Roberts, domestic assault, $100 fine and court cost, 10 days
Stormy Simerly, violation of probation, 300 days
Barbara Ann Thompson, 10 days for violation of probation
Billy D. Hartley, providing alcoholic beverages to person or persons under 21, $10 fine and court cost, 20 hours community service
Keith L. Hughes, leaving scene of accident with property damage, $20 fine and court cost
Jordan P. Tate, bound over to grand jury on charges of failure to comply with financial responsibility law, violation of traffic control device-signal, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence
June 25
Christopher Robert Keenan, domestic assault, $100 fine and court cost, 30 days
Amber Faith Little, domestic assault, $25 fine and court cost
Nicholas Pope, 60 days for violation of probation
Sharon H. York, 30 days for violation of probation
Michael D. Grindstaff, driving under the influence, $350 fine and court cost, two days in jail
Joshua Hitechew, criminal trespassing, $10 fine and court cost
Ryan Patrick McConnell, driving under the influence (second count), $600 fine and court cost, 45 days