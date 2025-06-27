Elizabethton announces first Storm Drain Art Contest to promote water conservation Published 8:28 am Friday, June 27, 2025

The City of Elizabethton Stormwater Quality Program, in partnership with Main Street Elizabethton, has announced the city’s first Storm Drain Art Contest, launching this summer to promote water quality and conservation through public art.

With support from Sherwin-Williams of Elizabethton, selected artists will have the opportunity to transform downtown storm drains into colorful, educational murals that emphasize the importance of protecting local waterways.

Applications are open now through July 16 and can be submitted online at mainstreetelizabethton.com/stormwaterartcontest.

Public voting for the selected designs will begin during Main Street Elizabethton’s First Friday event on Aug. 1 and continue through Aug. 10. Community members are encouraged to take part in the selection process by voting for their favorite storm drain murals.

The City of Elizabethton Stormwater Quality Program expressed appreciation to Main Street Elizabethton and Sherwin-Williams for their partnership in making the initiative possible.