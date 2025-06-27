Downtown Elizabethton gets fresh sound from state grant-funded audio upgrade Published 11:27 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Star Correspondent

Visitors strolling through downtown Elizabethton will notice a new energy in the air — literally. A decades-old sound system that once crackled and faded through the downtown area has been replaced with a state-of-the-art audio system, bringing crisp, consistent music to the district.

The upgrade was made possible through a Downtown Improvement Grant awarded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The result is a multi-zone sound system designed to provide an enhanced auditory experience throughout downtown.

“This new system creates a vibrant sense of place for downtown Elizabethton,” said Main Street Director Courtney Bean. “Music enhances public spaces. It’s taking something that is purely utilitarian, a sidewalk, and it’s turning it into a place that has life. It elevates the downtown experience for visitors, and it creates a sense of space throughout the district.”

The project was completed earlier this week by regional business Ambrosound.

The collaborative effort between the City of Elizabethton and Main Street Elizabethton made the project possible. The new sound equipment is securely housed inside the city-owned Bonnie Kate Theater, while Main Street Elizabethton manages the music content. That includes a monthly licensing fee and a streaming subscription through Pandora, funded through Main Street memberships and fundraising efforts.

The playlist spans a variety of family-friendly genres, giving the downtown area a dynamic welcome.

“We have such a focus on music in our downtown district between events that happen at the Covered Bridge Park, Main Street events, other community events, and live music at downtown businesses,” said Elizabethton Assistant Manager Logan Engle. “This system helps to fill the gap when those events and activities aren’t happening.”

The flexibility of the new system also allows for seasonal programming. Holiday-themed music for events such as Halloween and Christmas can now be easily programmed, and in fact, Main Street is planning to feature Christmas music for a week in July to coincide with the “Christmas in July” promotion for downtown merchants throughout the district.

Bean emphasized that the revitalized soundscape isn’t just about music — it’s about enriching the atmosphere for everyone who visits.

“This project is about more than just technology — it’s about creating experiences,” she said.

Looking ahead, both Bean and Engle said the city plans to pursue additional downtown improvement grants as long as funding remains available. One potential next step could include expanding the reach of the new sound system to cover additional parts of the downtown area.

The project reflects ongoing efforts by local leadership to invest in Elizabethton’s historic downtown as a destination for both residents and visitors, ensuring that the city continues to grow as a vibrant cultural hub in Northeast Tennessee.