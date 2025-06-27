Doughboys get blown out at home, fall 19-1 to Greeneville Flyboys Published 9:38 am Friday, June 27, 2025

By Carter Jones

JOHNSON CITY – The Johnson City Doughboys were handed their first run-rule loss of the season as Greeneville’s bats dominated through seven innings for a 19-1 final score.

Greeneville came out swinging in the first, as Ezra McNaughton lifted his sixth homer over the left-field wall, scoring Tyler Inge, who reached on an error for an early 2-0 lead.

They continued their tear in the second, as Grant Hunter scored on a sacrifice flyout by Layne Akers, before Inge scored for a second time on a wild pitch. The Flyboys followed it up with a five-run third inning, with RBIs coming from McNaughton, Hunter and Dylan Jackson.

Johnson City was finally able to get on the board in the bottom of the third. After a leadoff triple by Willie Hurt, Logan Fyffe stepped up to the plate and got his 12th RBI of the season with a line-drive single to center.

Now a 9-1 ballgame, Greeneville hit their second homer of the night in the top of the fourth, as Mycha Jordan unleashed a towering shot over the left-field wall for his first of the season, scoring himself as well as Hunter and Reid Haire.

The third Flyboys home run was hit by third baseman Cameron Kim in the fifth, with another bomb over the left-field wall, scoring Jace Patton and Akers, who both reached on walks — a 15-1 lead for Greeneville.

Haire got in on the action at the top of the sixth, roping a sharp ground ball into left-center and bringing home Akers and Jackson. TJ Adams and Peyton Miller scored runs in the seventh, both off of bases-loaded walks, giving us the 19-1 final.

The Johnson City Doughboys will suit up again for another game against the Greeneville Flyboys Friday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.