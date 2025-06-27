Chancery, Circuit Court and Realty Transfers Published 10:48 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Chancery Court

Roger James Fairman vs. Deborah Jean Fairman (order of protection)

Carter County Tennessee vs. Timothy Calhoun (violation of county litter ordinance)

Terry L Warfield v.s Anton Byrd (order of protection)

Victoria DJ Dalton vs. Anton Byrd (order of protection)

Circuit Court

Sari Barnett vs. Michael Starnes Barnett (divorce)

Billy Hartley, James Hartley and Sheila, Dan Spears and Ruth, and Amy Hartley vs. Christopher Schuettler (easement dispute)

Rosemary Miller vs. William R. Miller (order of protection)

Joseph Blain Campbell vs. Kristen D. Campbell (divorce with minors)

Realty Transfers

The following real estate transactions have been recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office:

Travis R. Fair et al. to Emily Schweitzberger et al., Dist. 9, $675,000

Terry Lynn Stines to Cooperage LLC, Dist. 15, $117,000

PHH Mortgage Corporation to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Dist. 8, no consideration

Richard L. Hale to Richard L. Hale II, Dist. 14, quitclaim

Gateway Development GP to Orth Construction Co., Dist. 6, $80,000

Gateway Development GP to Orth Construction Co., Dist. 6, $89,000

Dwayne L. Taylor et ux. to Orth Construction Co., Dist. 6, $72,500

Daniel Goodhall and Anastasia Goodhall, trustees, to Ture H. Nyman et al., Dist. 1, $60,000

C.W. McMahan et ux. to Ronnie W. Wellman et ux., Dist. 2, quitclaim

Thomas E. Sims et ux. to Megan Sims Buckner et al., Dist. 3, quitclaim

Thomas E. Sims et ux. to Elizabeth M. Sims to Megan Sims Buckner et al., Dist. 3, quitclaim

Robert K. Honeycutt et ux. to Serena Dawn Honeycutt, Dist. 8, quitclaim

Michelle Sluder to Jane and Edwin Arnold Revocable Trust, Dist. 9, $399,000

Daniel Gerard Jr. et ux. to Kellie Matherne, Dist. 2, $15,000

Appalachian Properties of Cranberry to Matthew Horney et ux., Dist. 11, $338,342.20

Glenda Collins to John Lash et ux., Dist. 9, quitclaim

Reine Enterprises Inc. to Tristans Chimney Service Inc., Dist. 11, $650,000

Roger Lee Childers to Amanda Marshburn, Dist. 6, quitclaim

Roger Lee Childers to Tara McGrath, Dist. 6, quitclaim

Theodore J. Rich et ux. to Patricia F. Ryan et vir., Dist. 13, $67,500

Farmer & Associates Inc. to Redi Mart C Stores LLC, Dist. 2, $1,525,000

Leslie M. Nowell to Peter J. Nowell Sr., Dist. 2, quitclaim

Leigh Daul to Warren Rickard et al., Dist. 3, quitclaim

Jacob Davenport et al. to Andrew David Stallings et al., no district listed, $237,000

New Vision Trust to Houses to Homes LLC, Dist. 13, quitclaim

Walter Hopson et ux. to Neal Hopson, trustee, Dist. 16, quitclaim

Ted Randall Allen et al. to Michelle K. Mitrik, Dist. 5, $268,000

Kenneth R. Kelly (successor trustee) to James Scott Davis et ux., Dist. 6, $335,000

Jennifer Marie Prevatte et vir. to Aaron Scott Blevins et ux., Dist. 7, $326,000

Colleen Ann Howard to Bruce Phillip Houson, Dist. 5, $618,000

Bobby Gene Wilkins et ux. to LCTN1 LLC, Dist. 2, $42,000

Ronald Durrand Swaim to David J. Martin et ux., no district listed, $32,500

Linda Zoldy et al. to Gary Neal Stephenson Jr. et al., Dist. 3, $8,000

Bruce A. Pierce et ux. to Mary Catherine Pierce and Bruce Pierce, co-trustees, Dist. 8, quitclaim

Justin Johnson et al. to Savannah Bennett, no district listed, $140,000

Bari C. Conte to Bari C. Conte, trustee, Dist. 16, quitclaim

Brock & Scott PLLC et al. to State Employees Credit Union, Dist. 11, $184,154.84

Brenda S. Brittain to Brenda Sue Brittain, trustee, Dist. 7, quitclaim

John Austin Johnson et al. to Myron J. Johnson, Dist. 5, quitclaim

Myron J. Johnson to Danna A. Barker et ux., Dist. 5, $362,000

Laura Leigh Watkins Lewis et al. to Heather Carr et al., Dist. 5, $245,000

Erich Nischan et al. to Riley Deleurme, Dist. 15, $146,897

Mary Corral to Donald Lee Campbell, Dist. 14, $14,420

Dominic Matthew Price et al. to Jer Wayne White et al., Dist. 17, $312,500

Mark Steven Greenwell to Richard Lynn Greenwell et al., Dist. 7, $3,000

Emily David Hendrix to Seth Harold Hendrix, no district listed, no consideration

Mack Presnell Jr. to Ashley Harding and Logan Harding, Dist. 3, quitclaim

Christopher D. Range to Jacob Ozinga, Dist. 7, $225,000

Gary Neal Richardson Jr. et al. to Christian Wilson et al., Dist. 3, quitclaim

Anthony D. Dangerfield et al. to Melinda Lee Dangerfield and Anthony D. Dangerfield, co-trustees, Dist. 3, quitclaim

Rick A. Baker et ux. to Keith Younce, Dist. 8, $100,000

Roger H. Frazier et al. to Linda Jean Frazier and Roger Harold Frazier, co-trustees, Dist. 6, quitclaim

Andrew J. LaPorte, clerk and master, and Harry Ramsey to Tyrone Simerly et ux., Dist. 9, $60,170