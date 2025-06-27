Chancery, Circuit Court and Realty Transfers

Chancery Court

Roger James Fairman vs. Deborah Jean Fairman (order of protection)

Carter County Tennessee vs. Timothy Calhoun (violation of county litter ordinance)

Terry L Warfield v.s Anton Byrd (order of protection)

Victoria DJ Dalton vs. Anton Byrd (order of protection)

 

Circuit Court

Sari Barnett vs. Michael Starnes Barnett (divorce)

Billy Hartley, James Hartley and Sheila, Dan Spears and Ruth, and Amy Hartley vs. Christopher Schuettler (easement dispute)

Rosemary Miller vs. William R. Miller (order of protection)

Joseph Blain Campbell vs. Kristen D. Campbell (divorce with minors)

 

Realty Transfers

The following real estate transactions have been recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office:

Travis R. Fair et al. to Emily Schweitzberger et al., Dist. 9, $675,000
 Terry Lynn Stines to Cooperage LLC, Dist. 15, $117,000
 PHH Mortgage Corporation to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Dist. 8, no consideration
 Richard L. Hale to Richard L. Hale II, Dist. 14, quitclaim
 Gateway Development GP to Orth Construction Co., Dist. 6, $80,000
 Gateway Development GP to Orth Construction Co., Dist. 6, $80,000
 Gateway Development GP to Orth Construction Co., Dist. 6, $89,000
 Dwayne L. Taylor et ux. to Orth Construction Co., Dist. 6, $72,500
 Daniel Goodhall and Anastasia Goodhall, trustees, to Ture H. Nyman et al., Dist. 1, $60,000
 C.W. McMahan et ux. to Ronnie W. Wellman et ux., Dist. 2, quitclaim
 Thomas E. Sims et ux. to Megan Sims Buckner et al., Dist. 3, quitclaim
 Thomas E. Sims et ux. to Elizabeth M. Sims to Megan Sims Buckner et al., Dist. 3, quitclaim
 Robert K. Honeycutt et ux. to Serena Dawn Honeycutt, Dist. 8, quitclaim
 Michelle Sluder to Jane and Edwin Arnold Revocable Trust, Dist. 9, $399,000
 Daniel Gerard Jr. et ux. to Kellie Matherne, Dist. 2, $15,000
 Appalachian Properties of Cranberry to Matthew Horney et ux., Dist. 11, $338,342.20
 Glenda Collins to John Lash et ux., Dist. 9, quitclaim
 Reine Enterprises Inc. to Tristans Chimney Service Inc., Dist. 11, $650,000
 Roger Lee Childers to Amanda Marshburn, Dist. 6, quitclaim
 Roger Lee Childers to Tara McGrath, Dist. 6, quitclaim
 Theodore J. Rich et ux. to Patricia F. Ryan et vir., Dist. 13, $67,500
 Farmer & Associates Inc. to Redi Mart C Stores LLC, Dist. 2, $1,525,000
 Leslie M. Nowell to Peter J. Nowell Sr., Dist. 2, quitclaim
 Leigh Daul to Warren Rickard et al., Dist. 3, quitclaim
 Jacob Davenport et al. to Andrew David Stallings et al., no district listed, $237,000
 New Vision Trust to Houses to Homes LLC, Dist. 13, quitclaim
 Walter Hopson et ux. to Neal Hopson, trustee, Dist. 16, quitclaim
 Ted Randall Allen et al. to Michelle K. Mitrik, Dist. 5, $268,000
 Kenneth R. Kelly (successor trustee) to James Scott Davis et ux., Dist. 6, $335,000
 Jennifer Marie Prevatte et vir. to Aaron Scott Blevins et ux., Dist. 7, $326,000
 Colleen Ann Howard to Bruce Phillip Houson, Dist. 5, $618,000
 Bobby Gene Wilkins et ux. to LCTN1 LLC, Dist. 2, $42,000
 Ronald Durrand Swaim to David J. Martin et ux., no district listed, $32,500
 Linda Zoldy et al. to Gary Neal Stephenson Jr. et al., Dist. 3, $8,000
 Bruce A. Pierce et ux. to Mary Catherine Pierce and Bruce Pierce, co-trustees, Dist. 8, quitclaim
 Justin Johnson et al. to Savannah Bennett, no district listed, $140,000
 Bari C. Conte to Bari C. Conte, trustee, Dist. 16, quitclaim
 Brock & Scott PLLC et al. to State Employees Credit Union, Dist. 11, $184,154.84
 Brenda S. Brittain to Brenda Sue Brittain, trustee, Dist. 7, quitclaim
 John Austin Johnson et al. to Myron J. Johnson, Dist. 5, quitclaim
 Myron J. Johnson to Danna A. Barker et ux., Dist. 5, $362,000
 Laura Leigh Watkins Lewis et al. to Heather Carr et al., Dist. 5, $245,000
 Erich Nischan et al. to Riley Deleurme, Dist. 15, $146,897
 Mary Corral to Donald Lee Campbell, Dist. 14, $14,420
 Dominic Matthew Price et al. to Jer Wayne White et al., Dist. 17, $312,500
 Mark Steven Greenwell to Richard Lynn Greenwell et al., Dist. 7, $3,000
 Emily David Hendrix to Seth Harold Hendrix, no district listed, no consideration
 Mack Presnell Jr. to Ashley Harding and Logan Harding, Dist. 3, quitclaim
 Christopher D. Range to Jacob Ozinga, Dist. 7, $225,000
 Gary Neal Richardson Jr. et al. to Christian Wilson et al., Dist. 3, quitclaim
 Anthony D. Dangerfield et al. to Melinda Lee Dangerfield and Anthony D. Dangerfield, co-trustees, Dist. 3, quitclaim
 Rick A. Baker et ux. to Keith Younce, Dist. 8, $100,000
 Roger H. Frazier et al. to Linda Jean Frazier and Roger Harold Frazier, co-trustees, Dist. 6, quitclaim
 Andrew J. LaPorte, clerk and master, and Harry Ramsey to Tyrone Simerly et ux., Dist. 9, $60,170

