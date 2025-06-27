Chancery, Circuit Court and Realty Transfers
Chancery Court
Roger James Fairman vs. Deborah Jean Fairman (order of protection)
Carter County Tennessee vs. Timothy Calhoun (violation of county litter ordinance)
Terry L Warfield v.s Anton Byrd (order of protection)
Victoria DJ Dalton vs. Anton Byrd (order of protection)
Circuit Court
Sari Barnett vs. Michael Starnes Barnett (divorce)
Billy Hartley, James Hartley and Sheila, Dan Spears and Ruth, and Amy Hartley vs. Christopher Schuettler (easement dispute)
Rosemary Miller vs. William R. Miller (order of protection)
Joseph Blain Campbell vs. Kristen D. Campbell (divorce with minors)
Realty Transfers
The following real estate transactions have been recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office:
Travis R. Fair et al. to Emily Schweitzberger et al., Dist. 9, $675,000
Terry Lynn Stines to Cooperage LLC, Dist. 15, $117,000
PHH Mortgage Corporation to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Dist. 8, no consideration
Richard L. Hale to Richard L. Hale II, Dist. 14, quitclaim
Gateway Development GP to Orth Construction Co., Dist. 6, $80,000
Dwayne L. Taylor et ux. to Orth Construction Co., Dist. 6, $72,500
Daniel Goodhall and Anastasia Goodhall, trustees, to Ture H. Nyman et al., Dist. 1, $60,000
C.W. McMahan et ux. to Ronnie W. Wellman et ux., Dist. 2, quitclaim
Thomas E. Sims et ux. to Megan Sims Buckner et al., Dist. 3, quitclaim
Thomas E. Sims et ux. to Elizabeth M. Sims to Megan Sims Buckner et al., Dist. 3, quitclaim
Robert K. Honeycutt et ux. to Serena Dawn Honeycutt, Dist. 8, quitclaim
Michelle Sluder to Jane and Edwin Arnold Revocable Trust, Dist. 9, $399,000
Daniel Gerard Jr. et ux. to Kellie Matherne, Dist. 2, $15,000
Appalachian Properties of Cranberry to Matthew Horney et ux., Dist. 11, $338,342.20
Glenda Collins to John Lash et ux., Dist. 9, quitclaim
Reine Enterprises Inc. to Tristans Chimney Service Inc., Dist. 11, $650,000
Roger Lee Childers to Amanda Marshburn, Dist. 6, quitclaim
Roger Lee Childers to Tara McGrath, Dist. 6, quitclaim
Theodore J. Rich et ux. to Patricia F. Ryan et vir., Dist. 13, $67,500
Farmer & Associates Inc. to Redi Mart C Stores LLC, Dist. 2, $1,525,000
Leslie M. Nowell to Peter J. Nowell Sr., Dist. 2, quitclaim
Leigh Daul to Warren Rickard et al., Dist. 3, quitclaim
Jacob Davenport et al. to Andrew David Stallings et al., no district listed, $237,000
New Vision Trust to Houses to Homes LLC, Dist. 13, quitclaim
Walter Hopson et ux. to Neal Hopson, trustee, Dist. 16, quitclaim
Ted Randall Allen et al. to Michelle K. Mitrik, Dist. 5, $268,000
Kenneth R. Kelly (successor trustee) to James Scott Davis et ux., Dist. 6, $335,000
Jennifer Marie Prevatte et vir. to Aaron Scott Blevins et ux., Dist. 7, $326,000
Colleen Ann Howard to Bruce Phillip Houson, Dist. 5, $618,000
Bobby Gene Wilkins et ux. to LCTN1 LLC, Dist. 2, $42,000
Ronald Durrand Swaim to David J. Martin et ux., no district listed, $32,500
Linda Zoldy et al. to Gary Neal Stephenson Jr. et al., Dist. 3, $8,000
Bruce A. Pierce et ux. to Mary Catherine Pierce and Bruce Pierce, co-trustees, Dist. 8, quitclaim
Justin Johnson et al. to Savannah Bennett, no district listed, $140,000
Bari C. Conte to Bari C. Conte, trustee, Dist. 16, quitclaim
Brock & Scott PLLC et al. to State Employees Credit Union, Dist. 11, $184,154.84
Brenda S. Brittain to Brenda Sue Brittain, trustee, Dist. 7, quitclaim
John Austin Johnson et al. to Myron J. Johnson, Dist. 5, quitclaim
Myron J. Johnson to Danna A. Barker et ux., Dist. 5, $362,000
Laura Leigh Watkins Lewis et al. to Heather Carr et al., Dist. 5, $245,000
Erich Nischan et al. to Riley Deleurme, Dist. 15, $146,897
Mary Corral to Donald Lee Campbell, Dist. 14, $14,420
Dominic Matthew Price et al. to Jer Wayne White et al., Dist. 17, $312,500
Mark Steven Greenwell to Richard Lynn Greenwell et al., Dist. 7, $3,000
Emily David Hendrix to Seth Harold Hendrix, no district listed, no consideration
Mack Presnell Jr. to Ashley Harding and Logan Harding, Dist. 3, quitclaim
Christopher D. Range to Jacob Ozinga, Dist. 7, $225,000
Gary Neal Richardson Jr. et al. to Christian Wilson et al., Dist. 3, quitclaim
Anthony D. Dangerfield et al. to Melinda Lee Dangerfield and Anthony D. Dangerfield, co-trustees, Dist. 3, quitclaim
Rick A. Baker et ux. to Keith Younce, Dist. 8, $100,000
Roger H. Frazier et al. to Linda Jean Frazier and Roger Harold Frazier, co-trustees, Dist. 6, quitclaim
Andrew J. LaPorte, clerk and master, and Harry Ramsey to Tyrone Simerly et ux., Dist. 9, $60,170