We can’t solve our problems without God Published 8:54 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: I have friends who are disappointed in God because they have believed in Him, but He let them down and did not help them with their problems. This seems unfair toward God as they wrongly identify Him as an imagined genie. They don’t want to accept responsibility for their own bad decisions and turn from them. They have told me that I’m the one whose head is in the sand, while claiming they are in control of their destiny. Why is this? – O.D.

Dear O.D.: Some people claim to be disappointed with God, saying, “If He really cares about me, I wouldn’t have so many problems. But since He doesn’t do anything about them, why should I bother with Him?” As a result, they go through life without ever knowing God or giving Him His rightful place.

What is the problem? Almost always, people who say this have made no effort to seek God or find His answer to their problems. Instead of actively seeking Him, they passively expect Him to come to their aid without putting their faith in Him.

They ignore Jesus’ words: “Seek, and you will find” (Matthew 7:7, NKJV). For those who have never trusted Christ for His salvation, there is no better time than today! Sitting back and waiting for a better time may never come.

How can people boast that they control their own destiny when they cannot solve the problems they admittedly face every day? The Bible says, “Seek the Lord while He may be found, call upon Him while He is near” (Isaiah 55:6, NKJV). Those who think they can solve their problems without God are living in a fool’s paradise. The only destiny of one’s own soul is in his or her own hands by the decision to receive Christ as Savior.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)