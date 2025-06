Roan Street FWB has interim pastor Published 12:48 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

Pastor Jonathan Sams of Weaverville, N.C., is serving as interim pastor at Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church in Elizabethton.

He is no stranger to the congregation, as he preached at the church on numerous occasions.

He will preach Sunday at the 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. services and Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Everyone is invited.