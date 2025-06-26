River Riders’ win streak snapped in 2–0 loss to Coal Cats Published 9:17 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Elizabethton River Riders saw their six-game winning streak come to an end Wednesday night, falling 2–0 to the Tri-State Coal Cats in a weather-delayed contest at Marshall University’s Jack Cook Field.

The Coal Cats scored early, capitalizing on two River Riders errors in the first inning. Sal Mineo reached second on a throwing error by shortstop Josh Owens, then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Julio Solier reached on a fielding error, allowing Mineo to score and give Tri-State a 1–0 lead.

Elizabethton threatened in the third inning with singles from Jordan Crosland and Hudson Brown. Crosland swiped third but was left stranded as the River Riders failed to bring him home.

After a lightning delay of over an hour in the sixth, the Coal Cats added an insurance run. Mineo stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Ryan Maggy.

Donte Lewis delivered a strong start for Elizabethton, going five innings, striking out seven and allowing just one unearned run. Jevarra Martin and Brody Roe pitched in relief after the delay.

Tri-State’s pitching staff proved dominant, retiring the final 17 River Riders batters. Carlos Jazmin earned the save, shutting down Elizabethton across the final three innings.

Elizabethton (8–10) visits Bluefield tonight at 6:30 p.m. EST.