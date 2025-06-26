Published 3:59 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Opal Clark Shell, age 89, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2025, at The Waters of Roan Highlands Nursing Home.

Born on Feb. 1, 1936, in Hampton, Tennessee, Opal was the daughter of the late Samuel Alfred Clark and Juanita Odom Clark. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paige Shell, who passed away on Oct. 25, 1998; and her son, Mitchell Shell.

Opal had a strong work ethic and dedication, retiring after more than 30 years of delivering newspapers for both the Elizabethton Star and the Johnson City Press. Opal took pride in her work and served her community with commitment and care.

Also a woman of strong faith, Opal was a Christian and found joy in working puzzles and playing the guitar.

Left to cherish Opal’s memory include her daughter, Rachel Shell Vance and husband, Jimmy, of Roan Mountain; a sister, Katherine Clark; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held in the Richardson Cemetery in Roan Mountain.

The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of The Waters of Roan Highlands Nursing Home and Gentiva Hospice for their love and care given to Opal throughout her illness.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Opal to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to the Carter County Animal Shelter, 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643; or to an animal rescue of your choice.

Words of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton is honored to serve the Shell family. Office phone: (423) 542-2232.