Oak Ridge resident convicted of TennCare fraud Published 12:43 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) announced today the conviction of 49-year-old Kristin Hill of Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

On June 16, Hill pleaded guilty to one count of TennCare fraud for misrepresenting her household’s income level. She falsely claimed that her husband was unemployed while he was gainfully employed. This misrepresentation allowed her to continue receiving TennCare coverage. Had she reported her husband’s employment, she and her household would have been deemed ineligible for coverage.

“Since 2004, the Office of Inspector General has been tasked with taking action against those who engage in fraud, waste and abuse of the TennCare program,” said Inspector General Chad D. Holman. “The Tennessee OIG is one of 11 states across the nation that conducts criminal investigations and potential prosecution of state-sponsored Medicaid programs. Our overall role and responsibility in this effort remains unchanged since the agency’s establishment.”

Hill was sentenced to four years of supervised probation and has been ordered to pay $610.50 in court costs and $102,501.03 in restitution to the Division of TennCare.

Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark prosecuted Hill’s case with the assistance of Assistant District Attorney Meredith E. Slemp.

Through the OIG Cash for Tips program established by the Tennessee Legislature, Tennesseans may qualify for cash rewards for TennCare fraud-related tips that lead to convictions. To report suspected TennCare fraud, call 1-800-433-3982 or visit www.tn.gov/oig and follow the prompts to “Report TennCare fraud.”