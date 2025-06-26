Knoxville man arrested on drug, trespassing charges in Johnson City Published 9:22 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

JOHNSON CITY — A Knoxville man faces multiple charges after fleeing from police and being found in possession of illegal drugs and paraphernalia, according to the Johnson City Police Department.

Around 9:35 a.m. on June 25, an officer patrolling the Keystone Development on South Broadway Street observed a man previously trespassed from the property. The man, identified as Dwayne Smith, 37, of Knoxville, refused several commands to stop and fled on foot.

Officers later located Smith’s backpack behind a residence in the 1100 block of East Main Street. He was found hiding inside the home and taken into custody without further incident.

A search of the backpack revealed approximately 1.75 ounces of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, 7 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl, two portable scales, a glass pipe with residue, and a marijuana cigar consistent with prior use. Smith was also found in possession of two pills suspected to be fentanyl and $1,390 in cash.

Smith is charged with criminal trespassing, evading arrest, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of Schedule II (fentanyl) with intent to sell, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center.