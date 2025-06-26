Published 10:38 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

Kenneth Brown, 63, Roan Mountain, passed away Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at his residence. He was born July 14, 1961, in Banner Elk, North Carolina. He was a graduate of Cloudland High School. Kenneth retired from the City of Elizabethton. He was preceded in death by his parents: Charlie Brown and Hazel Johnson Parlier. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Bryan and Harold Brown; a niece, Shaween Cornett; and a nephew, Charles Banner.

Survivors include his sisters: Judy Banner and Mary Lou Cornett; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Ronnie Beam.

Graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 28, 2025, in the Brown Cemetery, Smith Branch Road, Roan Mountain, with Ronnie Beam officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Saturday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website, www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Brown family.