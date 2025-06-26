Food City presents check to Healing Hands Health Published 2:24 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

Healing Hands Health is excited to announce a generous $100,000 contribution from Food City to support the Building Health, Inspiring Hope capital campaign. A check presentation was held on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. at Healing Hands Health in Bristol.

Food City has supported Healing Hands Health’s mission since 2010, and this investment marks a powerful milestone in a continued partnership dedicated to improving the health and well-being of our region.

In response to the growing need for affordable behavioral health services, Healing Hands is expanding its footprint. In 2023, thanks to early campaign contributions, the organization acquired a 9,800-square-foot building adjacent to its current facility. Renovations are underway to transform the space into a fully integrated care center offering supportive, medical and behavioral health services — all under one roof.

“We are dedicated to helping our patients live their best lives by offering comprehensive health care,” said Helen Vance Scott, executive director of Healing Hands Health. “We are improving patient outcomes, keeping our patients employed, healthy and happy. Together, we can play a crucial role in Building Health and Inspiring Hope.”

Food City’s generous donation moves Healing Hands closer to its campaign goal, expanding access to comprehensive, high-quality health care for our community.