Church Briefs Published 2:37 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Upper Gap Creek FWB

Mountain Harmony will sing Sunday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at Gap Creek Free Will Baptist Church.

Following the service, lunch will be served in the fellowship hall. There will be no evening service.

A love offering will be received.

The Rev. Dale Blevins, pastor, invites the public to attend.

First Christian

The First Christian Church congregation began a new sermon series recently on the Bible book of Philippians. The service begins at 9:45 a.m.

There are classes for all ages on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

Also, First Christian has a food pantry. If you live in Carter County and need assistance with food, please call the church office at 542-5651 for an appointment.

The church is located at 513 Hattie Avenue. Michael Klaus is minister.

Lynn Valley Baptist

A patriotic picnic will be held at Lynn Valley Baptist Church Sunday, July 6, at 5 p.m.

There will be food, fun, inflatables and fellowship.

The church is located at 1367 Broad Street.

All are invited.

First United Methodist

The public is invited to worship services Sunday at First United Methodist Church. Lay Leader Bill Heaton will speak at the service. His message will be “Yes, We Follow the Law, But…” based on the scripture Isa. 29:13 and Mark 7:5-15.

The church has a new pastor, the Rev. Mark B. McFadden, who will be taking over new duties the first of August.

The public is invited.

Borderview Christian

God and Country Day will be celebrated Sunday at Borderview Christian Church, 1338 Bristol Highway.

The theme of the celebration is “This Is My America.” Services will begin at 10 a.m. with Sunday school followed by morning worship at 10:45, which will feature a patriotic musical by the adult choir with special veteran recognition.

A block party will be held at 5 p.m. with inflatables for the kids. A free barbecue or chicken supper will be held at 6 p.m.

Lifted will present a gospel concert at 7:30 p.m. under the tent, and fireworks will be held at dusk.

Also, Vacation Bible School, a one-day event, will be held Saturday, July 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church. The Bible school will be for children ages 3 through 12.

“Jesus Is My Hero” is the theme of the VBS.

All are invited to both events.

VF House of Prayer

A fun afternoon of food and fellowship with a cookout and yard games will be held Saturday, July 5, at the Valley Forge House of Prayer from 3 to 6 p.m.

The church is located at 121 House of Prayer Road, off Siam Road.

The Rev. Teddy Simerly is pastor.

Hunter Memorial Baptist

Vacation Bible School is scheduled July 7-11 at Hunter Memorial Baptist, with classes from 6 to 8 p.m. each day.

The theme of the Bible school is “Bon Appetit.” Classes will be available for children in grades K-5. Students are invited to come to the table and see what’s cooking up with Jesus Christ, learning about the bread of life, the living water, the fruits of the spirit and more.

Hunter Memorial Baptist Church is located at 599 Highway 91 in Elizabethton.

Zion Baptist

A Summer Youth Rally will be held at Zion Baptist Church Sunday, July 20, at 6 p.m.

The rally will consist of fellowship, worship and an ice cream truck.

The church is located at 1982 Gap Creek Road.

All youth are invited.

East Side Christian

Vacation Bible School is coming up July 17-19 at East Side Christian Church. Classes will be held Thursday and Friday from 7 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The theme of the Bible school is “God’s Big Backyard.” There will be classes for children age 3 and up.

Activities will include Bible lessons, snacks, inflatables and more.

The church is located at 1400 Siam Road.

First Free Will Baptist

The Pylant Family will minister at Elizabethton First Free Will Baptist Church on Sunday, July 20, at the 6 p.m. worship service.

The church is located at 706 E. First St.

The Rev. Nathan Jennings is pastor.