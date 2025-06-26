Published 1:15 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

Betty Lou Collins, 77, Elizabethton, passed away Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at the Center on Aging and Health, Erwin, Tenn. She was born March 11, 1948, in Carter County to the late Reece and Ruth Bowers Pierce.

She loved to sew and crochet. She was a member of Southside Christian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Bell Collins, who passed away July 30, 2005.

Survivors include her sons: John Reece (Denise) Collins and Billy Gene Collins; her grandchildren: Brittany Collins, Taylor Collins, Jordan Collins, Katy Collins, Kaleb Collins, Jayden Collins, Savannah Collins, Gracie Collins Lewis and Landon Collins; several great-grandchildren; and two brothers: Gene (Barb) Pierce and John Martin Pierce.

Graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Chaplain Jeff Hammer officiating. Active pallbearers will be Kaleb Collins, Jordan Collins, Landon Collins, Jason Smith, Andrew Villa and Dominick Perez. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., prior to going to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website, www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Collins family.