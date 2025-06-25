This month in Carter County history… Published 11:27 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

By Joe Penza, city archivist

Amazing events have occurred all throughout the history of Elizabethton and Carter County. In this monthly column, we look at some celebrated episodes from our past, but also dig up some lesser-known events that might surprise you. For this month, we look at some important dates in the religious, military and medical history of both the city and the county. All of this history awaits you at the Archives of the City of Elizabethton at the Elizabethton-Carter County Public Library. If you’re interested in anything related to local history, please contact the archives at 423-547-6360 or at jpenza@cityofelizabethton.org. We can discover something new about our past together!

JUNE:

Tuesday, June 21, 1842: Elizabethton Baptist Church is officially organized in a meeting held at the Elizabethton Methodist Church building by elders Reese Bayless, Valentine Bowers, William Cate and James Edens. The original congregation consists of 31 members drawn from congregations in Watauga, Laurel Fork and Sinking Creek.

Tuesday, June 5, 1917: A massive nationwide draft for World War I registers more than 240 men in Elizabethton, along with more than 1,400 throughout Carter County, with Bert Clemmens from Civil District 15 (Elizabethton New Town area) as the first registrant.

Thursday, June 26, 1980: Roan Mountain Medical Center opens after five years of planning. It is the first doctor’s office to be located in the village of Roan Mountain and is the product of the joint efforts of the Roan Mountain Ruritan Club and the United States Public Health Service.