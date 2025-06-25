Stella Buchanan named EHDA Youth of the Month

Published 2:48 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

By Staff Reports

Contributed photo Ella Edmondson from J’s Corner and Brittany Oliver, EHDA resident services manager, are pictured presenting Stella with her certificate and a free meal ticket.
Stella Buchanan has been named the Elizabethton Housing and Development Agency Youth of the Month.

Stella was selected for the honor based on her attendance, attitude, behavior and participation in EHDA activities.

A first grader, Stella’s favorite subject is reading, and her favorite food is chicken. She enjoys riding scooters and playing soccer. When she grows up, she hopes to become a singer.

