Stella Buchanan named EHDA Youth of the Month Published 2:48 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Stella Buchanan has been named the Elizabethton Housing and Development Agency Youth of the Month.

Stella was selected for the honor based on her attendance, attitude, behavior and participation in EHDA activities.

A first grader, Stella’s favorite subject is reading, and her favorite food is chicken. She enjoys riding scooters and playing soccer. When she grows up, she hopes to become a singer.