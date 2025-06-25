Published 1:18 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Rose Marie Lyons Miller, 84, of Elizabethton, passed away at her residence on Monday, June 23, 2025. She was born to the late George and Maxie Lyons. She was also preceded in death by her son, Larry Neil Miller; brothers, George Jr., Sam, Eugene, Allen and Albert Lyons; and sisters, Ethel Bare, Elizabeth Blair and Charlie Burrow.

Marie was a foster mother for many years and touched many young lives. She received the “Foster Mother of the Year” award in the 1970s. She was a member of the “Followers Quartet” for several years. They sang at many churches and entertained the residents of the local nursing home every Friday night.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Larry Ray Miller; brothers, Ralph, Jerry (Wilma) and Anthony (Karen); sister, Geraldine Ritchie (Wayne); many nieces and nephews; her church family; and many special friends, especially Wayne and Marlene Carr.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

A memorial service to honor Marie’s life will be held at Gap Creek Christian Church on Sunday, June 29, at 6 p.m. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m.

Tetrick Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Rose Marie Lyons Miller. (423) 542-2232.