Roan Mountain Calendar

June 1–30

Support Our Wildlife Ambassadors

Roan Mountain State Park

All month

At Roan Mountain, we house, care for and educate the public on a variety of native animals. We work under an educational permit from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Currently, we care for three birds of prey and several snakes. As you can imagine, caring for these animals is costly, as their food and health care are specialties.

All of our animals are nonreleasable for a variety of reasons. We frequently program with these animals and never charge for educational programs when using them. Here is your opportunity to support our educational wildlife program and help us care for these animals.

All donations will go to purchase food, pay veterinary bills, buy gloves, tethers, falconry equipment and aquarium bedding, and improve and build more housing facilities for our nonreleasable birds of prey.

Thank you for supporting our wildlife ambassadors at Roan Mountain State Park!

June 27

Friday Night Music in the Park: BD & B Frank – 7 to 8 p.m.

Meet at the park amphitheater. Gather for an evening of music in nature at the park amphitheater. Concerts are free, but cash tips for the unpaid musicians are welcome. Bench seating is available near the stage. Guests may bring their own lawn chair or picnic blanket to enjoy the music from the surrounding grassy area.

June 28

Salamanders of Appalachia Hike – 9 to 10:30 p.m.

The Southern Appalachian Mountain range happens to be the salamander capital of the world. Roan Mountain State Park Ranger Phil Hylen will offer an evening salamander hike from 9 to 10:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday, June 28, to give a small peek into the diverse world of salamanders.

Participants will meet at the Roan Mountain State Park Visitor Center before taking part in a one-mile night hike observing various species of salamanders in different environments.

This hike will be led along the Peg Leg Mine Loop Trail, which offers a moderate-difficulty natural terrain hike with a maximum grade of approximately 18 percent. Along the hike, Ranger Hylen will share observation techniques for salamanders and other small terrestrial life in the forest and along the river.

The hike is limited to 15 participants, and the ticket cost is $10 per person. Be sure to bring good hiking shoes, water bottles and a flashlight.

July 4

Friday Night Music in the Park: The Corklickers – 7 to 8 p.m.

July 11

Friday Night Music in the Park: Jim & Cheri Miller – 7 to 8 p.m.

July 18

Friday Night Music in the Park: Tom and the Roan Mountain Gals – 7 to 8 p.m.

August 1

Friday Night Music in the Park: Roan Crows – 7 to 8 p.m.

August 8

Friday Night Music in the Park: The Corklickers – 7 to 8 p.m.

August 15

Friday Night Music in the Park: Bandwagon Fallacy – 7 to 8 p.m.

August 22

Friday Night Music in the Park: Fern Hollow – 7 to 8 p.m.

August 29

Friday Night Music in the Park: The Repossessed – 7 to 8 p.m.

