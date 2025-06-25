River Riders extend win streak to six with 9–3 rout of Coal Cats Published 1:14 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Elizabethton River Riders jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, defeating the Tri-State Coal Cats 9–3 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight win — the longest streak in the Appalachian League this season.

Jack Ratcliffe sparked the River Riders’ offense in the third inning with an RBI double to score Josh Owens. Donte Lewis followed with a single to bring in Ratcliffe for a 2–0 lead.

Tri-State responded in the fourth with two runs, including an RBI double from Sam Winsett and a groundout RBI from Luke Kosko to tie the game.

Elizabethton regained control in the fifth. Luke Donaghey drove in Josh Evans with a single, and Hudson Brown’s double plated Lewis to make it 4–2. The River Riders added another in the sixth on an RBI groundout by Evans.

Owens doubled home a run in the seventh and later scored on a wild pitch. Lewis put the game out of reach in the eighth with a two-run homer — his first of the season.

Matthew Porchas started for Elizabethton, allowing two runs over four innings. Ray Thompson (1-0) earned the win with three hitless frames, striking out four.

Lewis went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Owens finished 2-for-4 with three runs scored, and Ratcliffe added a 2-for-4 night with an RBI.

The River Riders (8–9) face the Coal Cats (6–10) again tonight. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. on AppyLeague.com.