Parenting is the hardest job anyone undertakes

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: My husband and I will become parents for the first time, and we are both 35 years old. We are happy but also filled with anxiety. While we will have perhaps more wisdom than younger new parents, we are bound to make mistakes. Some people tell us that we should make life fun for children and give them a variety of experiences. Others tell us that we should be careful about what they are exposed to. What are the key elements of being good parents? – N.P.

Dear N.P.: Parenting may be the hardest job anyone undertakes. For those whose parenting days are ahead – brace yourselves! And for those who have raised their children to adulthood, parenting is never completely finished.

However, in many ways, the goal of parenting is to work yourself out of a job. When children leave home for college, career, marriage, etc., the day-to-day responsibilities may be behind, but preparing them for that time in life is a critical and once-in-a-lifetime investment. Christian parents have the high privilege of instilling in their children the love of God and the knowledge of God, while praying for them to receive Christ as Savior and Lord. This is the most vital teaching children can receive; helping them to make good decisions in life is paramount. When children see parents set an example of things that please the Lord, an important foundation is built.

The Bible tells parents to impress upon their children God’s Word; to talk about the things of God while sitting at home, while journeying through life; when lying down and rising up (see Deuteronomy 6:7). The family is the first institution given by God and is the most important unit of society.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)