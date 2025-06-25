O’Quinn named supervisor of educational programs, operations in Elizabethton City Schools Published 2:53 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Danny O’Quinn, a veteran educator with more than two decades of experience, has been named supervisor of educational programs and operations for Elizabethton City Schools.

O’Quinn brings an extensive background in both K-12 and postsecondary education. He began his teaching career in 2000 with Carter County Schools before joining ECS, where he spent a decade in roles including teacher, assistant principal and principal at Elizabethton High School and T.A. Dugger Junior High School.

From 2011 to 2022, O’Quinn served as vice president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton, where he helped guide workforce and technical education across the region. He returned to K-12 leadership as principal of Rock Creek Elementary in Unicoi County, a position he held for two years.

O’Quinn was elected to the ECS Board of Education in 2018 and served until May 2025.

He holds a Master of Education in educational leadership from Lincoln Memorial University, a teacher certification in history (grades 6-12) from Milligan College, and a Bachelor of Science in history from East Tennessee State University.

O’Quinn and his wife, Holli, a teacher at Harold McCormick Elementary, have four children. Their daughter, Madeline, attends ETSU; Emma is enrolled at Northeast State Community College; and sons Patrick and Dawson, both Northeast State graduates, are employed at Bee Cliff Cabins and PMDE Excavating.

“I’m glad to be back home,” O’Quinn said. “I started my career with ECS, and I want to finish my career here.”