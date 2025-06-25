Northeast State reports 19 percent enrollment jump for summer term Published 3:45 pm Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Northeast State Community College experienced a 19 percent rise in student enrollment for the summer term. The enrollment data reflects one of the largest summer enrollment gains in several years.

The college welcomed 1,959 students for first-, second- and full-term summer classes. The total represents an increase of 288 students over last year’s enrollment of 1,671 — an increase of 19 percent. June 20 was the census date for final summer enrollment reporting.

“We continue to see strong enrollment growth at the college,” said Dr. Jeff McCord, president of Northeast State. “Northeast State is proud to be able to serve our region in ever increasing ways.”

The college saw an increase in both returning students and new students. As of June 20, approximately 1,410 returning students opted to enroll in summer classes. Enrollment data found 549 new students enrolled for a course this summer, representing an increase of 39 percent from the summer of 2024.

“We have seen an impressive increase in returning and new students coming back to Northeast State,” said Michelle Stanley, assistant dean of admissions and records at Northeast State.

First- and full-term summer sessions began on June 5. First-term classes continue until July 9. Full-term courses continue until Aug. 15. Second-term summer classes begin July 14 and conclude Aug. 15. The college filed official enrollment numbers with the Tennessee Board of Regents on June 20.

With high-demand courses in healthcare, technology and general education filling quickly, the college continues to provide robust student support, including free tutoring, advising and career services. Students accelerate their education through expanded online offerings, flexible scheduling and increased access to financial aid.

Northeast State Director of Financial Aid Sarah Swett noted high school students graduating in May can now utilize Tennessee Promise and the HOPE Scholarship for summer courses. This option was new for students beginning in summer 2024.

“More students know they can use Tennessee Promise and HOPE this summer and are taking advantage of that option,” said Swett.

Stanley attributed the surge to multiple efforts, including expanded online classes, targeted outreach and expanded eligibility for the Summer Pell Grant. Students are enrolling in university parallel, Tennessee Transfer Pathways and technology-driven courses.

Northeast State’s support services, including tutoring at The Learning Center, career advising and advising resources, remain available to all students through the summer term. Fall classes begin Aug. 25, and students are encouraged to register soon to ensure access to the courses they need.

To learn more about Northeast State’s programs and enrollment opportunities, visit www.NortheastState.edu.