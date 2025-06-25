Community Calendar

Wednesday, June 25
 Al-Anon “Free to Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.
 “New Way of Life,” a 12-step-based, open recovery meeting, will be held at noon at 413 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Thursday, June 26
 The Still Waters Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 210 S. Hills Drive, Elizabethton.

Friday, June 27
 The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.
 Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Saturday, June 28
 Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at the Cross Roads Building, 546 Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Sunday, June 29
 The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Monday, June 30
 TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at First Baptist Church, 212 E. F St., Elizabethton. Weigh-in will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the meeting starting at 6:45 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, or in the event of inclement weather, contact Joan Jarrett at 423-268-2100 or 423-914-1954, or Teresa Teague.

Tuesday, July 1
 Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Wednesday, July 2
 Al-Anon “Free to Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.
 “New Way of Life,” a 12-step-based, open recovery meeting, will be held at noon at 413 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Thursday, July 3
 The Still Waters Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 210 S. Hills Drive, Elizabethton.

Friday, July 4
 The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.
 Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Saturday, July 5
 Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at the Cross Roads Building, 546 Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Sunday, July 6
 The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Monday, July 7
 TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at First Baptist Church, 212 E. F St., Elizabethton. Weigh-in will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the meeting beginning at 6:45 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, or in the event of inclement weather, contact Joan Jarrett at 423-268-2100 or 423-914-1954, or Teresa Teague.

Tuesday, July 8
 Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Wednesday, July 9
 Al-Anon “Free to Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.
 “New Way of Life,” a 12-step-based, open recovery meeting, will be held at noon at 413 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Thursday, July 10
 The Still Waters Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 210 S. Hills Drive, Elizabethton.

Friday, July 11
 The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.
 Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Saturday, July 12
 Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at the Cross Roads Building, 546 Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Sunday, July 13
 The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Monday, July 14
 TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at First Baptist Church, 212 E. F St., Elizabethton. Weigh-in will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the meeting starting at 6:45 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, or in the event of inclement weather, contact Joan Jarrett at 423-268-2100 or 423-914-1954, or Teresa Teague.

Tuesday, July 15
 Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Wednesday, July 16
 Al-Anon “Free to Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.
 “New Way of Life,” a 12-step-based, open recovery meeting, will be held at noon at 413 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Thursday, July 17
 The Still Waters Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 210 S. Hills Drive, Elizabethton.

Friday, July 18
 The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.
 Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Saturday, July 19
 Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at the Cross Roads Building, 546 Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Sunday, July 20
 The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Monday, July 21
 TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at First Baptist Church, 212 E. F St., Elizabethton. Weigh-in will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the meeting starting at 6:45 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, or in the event of inclement weather, contact Joan Jarrett at 423-268-2100 or 423-914-1954, or Teresa Teague.

Tuesday, July 22
 Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Wednesday, July 23
 Al-Anon “Free to Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.
 “New Way of Life,” a 12-step-based, open recovery meeting, will be held at noon at 413 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Thursday, July 24
 The Still Waters Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 210 S. Hills Drive, Elizabethton.

Friday, July 25
 The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.
 Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Saturday, July 26
 Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at the Cross Roads Building, 546 Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Sunday, July 27
 The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Monday, July 28
 TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at First Baptist Church, 212 E. F St., Elizabethton. Weigh-in will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the meeting starting at 6:45 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, or in the event of inclement weather, contact Joan Jarrett at 423-268-2100 or 423-914-1954, or Teresa Teague.

Tuesday, July 29
 Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Wednesday, July 30
 Al-Anon “Free to Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.
 “New Way of Life,” a 12-step-based, open recovery meeting, will be held at noon at 413 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Thursday, July 31
 The Still Waters Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 210 S. Hills Drive, Elizabethton.

