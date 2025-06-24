We are called to proclaim His Name Published 8:49 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: Does the Bible really teach that Christians should share God’s truth even to people who curse Him and deny that Jesus is who He claimed? – G.D.

Dear G.D.: Many people struggle with sharing the Gospel with those who are outspokenly opposed to Jesus. How do we react when we see someone whose lifestyle is inevitably going to destroy them? Do we shake our heads in disgust? The Biblical response is to ask God to use us to reach out to them with the Word of God. They may condemn us, but we are called to proclaim His Name and His truth. His Word is more powerful than a two-edged sword (see Hebrews 4:12).

Think of all the people Jesus dealt with during His ministry. Some were adulterers, some were lepers; others were despised Samaritans or criminals on a cross. Then there were others who were powerful and sophisticated, like Nicodemus, Pilate, the Pharisees, the rich young ruler – people from all spectrums of life are sinners, all needing a Savior.

But not everyone Jesus tried to turn back from the brink of destruction responded, nor will they with us. But that didn’t keep Jesus from trying – nor should we remain silent. Remember the story of Jonah – God’s servant. Jonah refused to go to Nineveh to proclaim salvation to those who did not know God. Jonah did not believe the people of that region were worthy of God’s love and forgiveness. Jonah was disobedient and didn’t want to share God’s love. Jonah even resented that God would extend grace to a people who persecuted His people. We must pray that God will give us tender and wise hearts; that He will grant boldness to speak God’s truth. We must also remember that the thief on the cross cursed Jesus, but before death, received His salvation. There’s hope for all.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)