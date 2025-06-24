Milligan announces spring dean’s list Published 9:36 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

More than 400 students at Milligan University were named to the academic dean’s list in recognition of their academic excellence for the spring 2025 semester. The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students with 12 semester credits or more who earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the academic term.

Local students making the dean’s list include Reece Anderson, Butler; Ian Arney, Elizabethton; Kylie Bailey, Johnson City; Cadon Buckles, Hampton; James Burns, Johnson City; Chloe Clark, Johnson City; Kevin Colbaugh, Elizabethton; Conner Edmundson, Elizabethton; John Bennett, Johnson City; Katlyn Epling, Watauga; Kaylen Fields, Johnson City; Megan Finley, Johnson City; Ian Heagan, Johnson City; Madeline Haegen, Johnson City; Molly Harmon, Johnson City; Macy Henry, Elizabethton; Isaac Hurley, Johnson City; Maggie Johnson, Elizabethton; Mollie Johnson, Elizabethton; Gabrielle Jones, Johnson City; Ethan Knapp, Johnson City; Renna Lane, Elizabethton; Bryant Magness, Johnson City; Ravenn Monington, Elizabethton; Jordan Moore, Johnson City; Kayla Prudhomme, Johnson City; Sophie Smith, Johnson City; Charles Ward, Butler; and Reiley Whitson, Elizabethton.