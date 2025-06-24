McNaughton, Brosnan earn Appalachian League weekly honors Published 9:12 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

McNaughton named Player of the Week for second time

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The Appalachian League announced that Greeneville’s Ezra McNaughton (Brigham Young) and Johnson City’s Reid Brosnan (East Tennessee State) were named Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the period of June 16–22.

McNaughton earned Player of the Week honors for the second time this season after batting .524 (11-for-21) with three home runs, six RBIs and three runs scored over six games for the Flyboys. McNaughton led the Appy League in hits, home runs, total bases (22), slugging percentage (1.048) and OPS (1.648) last week. He also finished tied for first in doubles (2), second in batting average and tied for third in on-base percentage (.600).

McNaughton hit safely in all six games on the week for Greeneville, with four multi-hit performances. To start the week, he reached base three times in the June 17 matchup against Elizabethton, going 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk. On June 19 against Bristol, McNaughton went 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs scored. To round out a spectacular week, he tallied a pair of multi-hit games against Pulaski, going 2-for-4 with a double on June 21 and 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the series finale on June 22.

The Mesa, Ariz., native is the first player to win multiple Player of the Week awards since the Appalachian League became a summer collegiate baseball league in 2021. In 12 games for the Flyboys, McNaughton is hitting .419 with a league-best five home runs. He also leads the league in total bases (36), slugging percentage (.837) and OPS (1.337). McNaughton completed his freshman year at Brigham Young this past spring.

Brosnan was named Pitcher of the Week after allowing just one hit over five scoreless innings in his start against Elizabethton on Saturday. Brosnan struck out five and walked one, finishing the day one over the minimum. The Doughboys right-hander finished the week with a 0.00 ERA, 0.40 WHIP and .067 batting average against.

The Decatur, Ga., native has made three starts for Johnson City this summer. Brosnan has a 4.15 ERA and eight strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings. He has held opponents to a .172 average. Brosnan is committed to attend East Tennessee State in the fall after spending his freshman season at Georgia Tech.