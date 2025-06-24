Hopes rise after months of heartache for Helene survivors gifted new homes Published 10:13 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

God’s Pit Crew is honored to continue its Hurricane Helene housing recovery efforts by providing two more brand-new, fully furnished homes for families in need – one in Burnsville, North Carolina, and another in Swannanoa, North Carolina.

In Burnsville, David and Barbara Hollifield received the keys to their beautiful new home, replacing the one they lost during the devastating storm. The Hollifields’ survival during Hurricane Helene was nothing short of miraculous. As heavy rains triggered a powerful mudslide, their home was destroyed, but David and Barbara escaped with their lives.

While standing in their new home provided by God’s Pit Crew, Barbara’s emotions poured out as she stepped through the front door.

“Oh, how beautiful. It’s amazing – you did a great job,” she said. “I don’t know what I’d do without you. You’re just a blessing. Everybody that has contributed – everything is just beautiful and amazing.”

In Swannanoa, Gary Allison and his father were given a fresh start with a new home of their own, provided with love and care by God’s Pit Crew volunteers.

Gary’s story is one of true sacrifice and love. When floodwaters from Hurricane Helene overtook his home, Gary’s father – who utilizes a wheelchair for mobility – was unable to escape the rising water on his own. As the water rose, Gary lifted his father into his arms and held him for hours, ultimately saving his father from drowning, as they waited for help that could not reach them due to the severity of the storm.

“The water started lifting him out of his seat and turning him, so I had to lift him up and hold him,” Gary shared. “The water finally went down, but the house had a lot of mold and stuff in it after that.”

The only items Gary was able to salvage from the flooded home were a few cherished photos hanging high on the wall. Now, in his new home provided by God’s Pit Crew, he can once again place those memories on the wall and look ahead with hope.

“He’s thrilled,” Gary said while smiling about his father’s reaction to going inside the new home.

These homes are part of God’s Pit Crew’s ongoing commitment to help restore the lives of individuals and families left displaced by Hurricane Helene. To date, 19 homes have been provided through this initiative, with multiple others nearing completion and soon to be turned over to their new owners in western North Carolina, east Tennessee and southwest Virginia.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to serve these incredible families and to bring hope where it’s needed most,” said God’s Pit Crew President Randy Johnson. “It’s a joy to see them step into a new chapter, knowing they are safe and surrounded by love.”

God’s Pit Crew is a nonprofit, faith-based disaster response team of volunteers who wish to serve others. When disaster strikes, God’s Pit Crew is there to deliver hope, healing and restoration to hurting people in times of disaster. God’s Pit Crew is headquartered in Danville, Virginia, and provides disaster response around the globe.