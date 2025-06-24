Published 2:35 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Gloria Faye Hall, age 68, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, June 23, 2025. Born on Oct. 3, 1956, in Elizabethton, Gloria was the daughter of the late Alfred Cart Whaley and Ama Pauline Blevins Whaley. In addition to her parents, Gloria was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronnie Ray Hall; her brother, Darrell Whaley; and two sisters, Carole Dugger and Kathleen Blevins.

Gloria worked as a custodial supervisor at Elizabethton High School. She was employed by Elizabethton City Schools for over 36 years. Gloria was a hard worker and always made sure others were provided for. Her love for others was evident by her daily acts of kindness that she provided. She treated everyone as family. She was a loving mother, sister and friend, and her favorite role was as a Nana to her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish and remember Gloria include her daughter, Amy Hall of Elizabethton; her sons, Chris Hall and wife, Melanie, of Elizabethton, and Bobby Blevins and wife, Angie, of Erwin; her grandsons, Keelan Hall and fiancée, Hailie Weber, of Wyoming, Ronnie Hall of Mountain City, Jason Russell Jr. and wife, Zoie, of Elizabethton, and Jacob Birchfield of Elizabethton; her granddaughters, Angie Garland of Elizabethton and Alex Blevins of Erwin; her great-granddaughter, Brynley Russell of Elizabethton; her brother, Johnny Whaley of Elizabethton; her sisters, Mary Hill and Pat Morrell of Elizabethton. Several nieces and nephews also survive, along with DeeAnna Hall and Derrick Campbell, whom she considered family.

A celebration of Gloria’s life will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 27, 2025, in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Pastor Doug Hartley officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Friday.

The graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 28, 2025, in the Caldwell Springs Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Keelan Hall, Ronnie Hall, Jason Russell Jr., Jacob Birchfield, Tucker Kardos, Richie Burrow, Jeffrey Fox and Josh Baggett. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Words of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton is honored to serve the Hall family. Office phone: (423) 542-2232.