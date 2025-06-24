Fireworks sales provide lifeline for Carter County Volunteer Fire Departments Published 12:45 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent Donnie Isaacs, day shift fireman and treasurer of the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, stands amid a large assortment of fireworks available for sale at the Valley Forge Fire Station. 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent The Hampton Volunteer Fire Department offers a wide selection of fireworks at the Valley Forge station. Proceeds from sales go toward the department’s operating budget. 3/5 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent A variety of fireworks are available at the Valley Forge Fire Station, including assortments that launch multiple shells into the night sky. 4/5 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent Customers may find it difficult to choose which fireworks to purchase due to the wide selection available at the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department’s fireworks sale at the Valley Forge station. 5/5 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent Childhood favorites such as Roman candles and sparklers are just a few of the fireworks available for purchase.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Star Correspondent

With the Fourth of July approaching, brightly colored fireworks stands have started appearing across Carter County — many operated by local volunteer fire departments. While it may seem ironic for a fire department to sell fireworks, these annual sales have become essential to keeping many departments afloat.

“The firework sales for the department make up a substantial amount of our budget a year,” said Hampton Volunteer Fire Chief Chris Isaacs. “Approximately a third of our budget is from fireworks. So it is extremely important for us to have a successful year every year to be able to continue our growth as a department.”

In Hampton’s case, fireworks sales not only pay the bills, they drive major capital improvements. Isaacs said the revenue goes directly into department coffers with no third-party costs or middleman, which helps stretch each dollar.

“All profits are 100% kept inside the department and utilized to pay truck payments, building payments, upgrade to equipment and things like that,” Isaacs explained. “This year, we’ve budgeted with the anticipation of being able to pay off our Simerly Creek fire station, which will take that debt off of us and free that monthly payment to go toward helping pay off our Valley Forge station.”

Isaacs noted that unlike fireworks sales at various tent locations throughout the county, 100% of the proceeds from purchasing from local fire departments stay within the county and do not go outside the area. And the pricing for the fireworks is often less than what is charged under the tents.

Sales this year have started strong, in line with recent trends since the COVID-19 pandemic. Before 2020, Isaacs noted the first week of sales was generally slow. However, patterns shifted during the pandemic, and now early interest is high — a trend that has continued annually.

The department’s financial roadmap stretches three years. If all goes to plan, the Simerly Creek station will be paid off this summer, the Valley Forge station in 2026, and then the department will purchase a mini pumper in 2027 — a smaller, high-capacity fire engine built for quick response in remote or hard-to-access areas.

“It’s a quick response to accommodate our development that is happening on the mountains of Dennis Cove, Buck Mountain and other areas,” Isaacs said. “Areas of homes are being built every day and we need to transition in with the equipment to be able to respond to those needs in the future. So now is the time we need to get ahead of it and get a plan in place.”

The Hampton Volunteer Fire Department’s fireworks stand is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Isaacs said that in previous years, the department has sold out before July 4, but new supplier arrangements ensure that inventory will be maintained right through the holiday.

“We’ve made deals with other suppliers that are closer that we can actually go and pick up fireworks close and not sell out,” he said. “We will be fully stocked all the way through closing on the night of the Fourth. And then whatever we have left gets sent back to the warehouse at that point. We don’t have to store them — which was part of the deal — and worry about trying to sell them out. They will send us a new load of fireworks next year.”

Isaacs reminded residents that the city of Elizabethton has an ordinance restricting the use of fireworks within city limits. While Carter County does not have a similar ordinance, he urged residents to be courteous.

“Everyone needs to be respectful of their neighbors,” he said. “Law enforcement can be called out to stop the noise created at late hours by the shooting of fireworks.”

To cap off the season, the Hampton VFD will once again host its annual Fourth of July block party on July 12 — one week after the holiday. The event features free hot dogs, funnel cakes, drinks, games and water-centered fun such as a slip and slide. Fireworks will close out the evening at 9:30 p.m.

For many departments like Hampton’s, the spark and sizzle of fireworks are about much more than celebration — they are about survival, service and long-term community safety.