Eastman Credit Union to sponsor Elizabethton City Schools’ 2025 Back-2-School Bash Published 11:05 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Eastman Credit Union is partnering with Elizabethton City Schools to sponsor the 2025 Back-2-School Bash, set for Tuesday, July 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elizabethton High School.

The annual event, held at 907 Jason Witten Way, provides students and families with free school supplies, access to local resources and a fun community celebration to help kick off the new school year.

“We are excited to support this wonderful community event,” said Kelly Price, president and CEO of Eastman Credit Union. “Education is important to us, and so are the communities we serve. Every child should have the resources and materials they need to start off the school year with confidence. We are proud to sponsor this event to help make that happen.”

The event is free and open to all Elizabethton City Schools students and their families. Organizers encourage early arrival as supplies are available on a first-come, first-served basis.