CC Democrats respond to bombing of Iran Published 1:15 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

To the Editor:

Statement from the Carter County, Tennessee, Democratic Party in response to the U.S. bombing of Iran:

“We condemn outright the decision of President Trump to bomb Iran, an act of war executed without the required consent of the U.S. Congress and indeed against the position of the majority of the American people. By breaking yet another promise he made to the voters to get him elected, Trump has broken his word in the most egregious way possible, by putting our soldiers at home and abroad and our entire country in danger. The lack of judgment by distrusting his own advisers, the quixotic manner in which he made the decision to attack, and his apparent dismissal of consequences are betrayals of his trust and competence.”

Sherry A. Hart, chair

Pat Buck, first vice chair

Dottie Blades, secretary

Billie Anderson, treasurer

Barbara Murphy, executive committee