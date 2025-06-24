Carter County Amateur Radio Association to host Field Day activities June 28-29 Published 11:59 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The Carter County Amateur Radio Association is inviting the public to take part in its annual Field Day event, scheduled for June 28-29 at the CCARA Ham Shack, located at 805 Highway 91 in the Stoney Creek community.

Field Day has been held annually since 1933 as a nationwide event that brings amateur radio operators together to demonstrate emergency communications capabilities and the technical aspects of ham radio.

Local operators will set up temporary stations and engage in ham radio contests beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday. Visitors will have the opportunity to observe operations, ask questions, and learn more about the role amateur radio plays in both emergency response and community outreach.

The event is free and open to the public.