Boys & Girls Club celebrates successful popcorn fundraiser Published 9:29 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The Boys & Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County extended its thanks to players, parents, and coaches for their support during the 2025 T-ball/coach pitch popcorn fundraiser, which proved to be a successful campaign for the organization.

Owen Norman, Chipper Hamby and Jonah Johnson were selected as the random draw award winners for the event. Prizes included cash and a River Riders package.

Funds raised through the popcorn sales will help offset program costs and support ongoing efforts to provide a positive experience for all participants.

“We’re grateful for the community’s continued support in helping us maintain a successful program,” club officials said.