Salvation Army to install sign for new veterans wing in Johnson City Published 2:19 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

JOHNSON CITY — The Salvation Army of Johnson City will install the sign for its new veterans wing on Tuesday, June 24, at 200 Ashe St., marking another step toward completion of the project. Members of the press are invited to observe the installation process.

“We appreciate the support of the community, Veterans Affairs office, Washington County and Johnson City to make the new veterans wing of The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope a reality and want to share our excitement as the project comes closer to completion,” said Major Maureen Diffley, corps officer of The Salvation Army.

Bedroom furniture was delivered on Friday, June 20, and the upcoming sign installation signifies the wing’s near completion. Once open, the veterans wing will provide each guest a private room and bathroom while they complete an intensive case management program aimed at helping them secure long-term housing.

“The Center of Hope is ‘more than a bed’ – it’s support and stability to turn what looks like a dead end into a fork in the road to a better future,” Diffley said.

The program connects veterans with benefits, employment, education, and health care, while offering daily meals, laundry and bathroom facilities, and a supportive community environment. Community partners also provide training workshops and support groups to assist guests during their stay.

For more information about The Salvation Army’s mission in Johnson City, or to make a donation or volunteer, visit www.SalvationArmyJohnsonCity.org or call (423) 926-2101.