River Riders sweep weekend, extend win streak to five games Published 9:24 am Monday, June 23, 2025

JOHNSON CITY — The Elizabethton River Riders capped a two-game weekend sweep with a 5-3 win over the Johnson City Doughboys on Sunday night, extending their win streak to five straight games.

Elizabethton struck early, building a 3-0 lead in the second inning behind RBI doubles from Luke Donaghey and Jordan Crosland. Donaghey plated two with a double to left before Crosland followed with a two-bagger of his own to score Donaghey.

In the fourth, the River Riders added two more. A wild pitch allowed Jack Ratcliffe to score, and Donaghey added a sacrifice fly to make it 5-0. Johnson City responded with a run in the bottom half as Nate Conner drove in Willie Hurt. Jose Fernandez launched a solo home run in the sixth, and a stolen base and throwing error allowed Ryan Jones to score in the seventh, trimming the lead to 5-3. Elizabethton’s bullpen shut the door to seal the win.

The victory followed an 11-8 shootout Saturday in which the River Riders erupted for eight runs in the sixth after trailing 3-0. Lenox Lively’s two-run double and two hits from Crosland helped fuel the rally. Though the Doughboys tied the game with five runs in the bottom of the sixth, Elizabethton regained the lead in the eighth on back-to-back bases-loaded walks. Tu’alau Wolfgramm added insurance with a ninth-inning home run.

The win streak stretched to three games on Friday with a 7-5 home victory over Bluefield at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark in Elizabethton. Crosland and Drew Dickerson each had sacrifice flies, and Cadyn Karl added an RBI double. The bullpen held off a late push from the Ridge Runners to preserve the win.