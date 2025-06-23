Rising Middle East tensions drive up Tennessee gas prices Published 12:08 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

NASHVILLE — After weeks of stability, tensions in the Middle East have sparked a rise in gasoline prices nationwide, including in Tennessee. The state’s average gas price climbed to $2.85 per gallon on Monday, up 15 cents from last week, though still 15 cents below prices from a year ago.

The increase follows escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, which has unsettled global oil markets. Last week, crude oil reached its highest price since January, with prices closing just under $75 per barrel on Friday — a $2 increase from the previous week. Oil prices fluctuated between $74 and $77 per barrel in overnight trading over the weekend.

For comparison, crude averaged around $60 per barrel in May.

“If tensions persist or if oil flows are disrupted, drivers could see higher prices at the pump,” said Stephanie Milan, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “So far, the impact has been measured, but market watchers are keeping a close eye on how things unfold in the coming days.”

AAA continues to monitor developments and advises drivers to stay updated on local price trends as the situation evolves.