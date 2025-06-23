Public employees appreciation days now at Dollywood’s Splash Country Published 12:29 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

PIGEON FORGE — As a thank-you to our military, first responders, teachers and more who work tirelessly every day to serve our country and communities, Public Employees Appreciation Days at Dollywood’s Splash Country provides qualifying guests the opportunity to buy a one-day admission ticket online for just $29.95 plus tax.

The exclusive offer can be purchased online at Dollywood.com/PublicEmployee for a limited time and is valid for use now through July 31. Members of the military, first responders, school system employees, government employees and medical employees who have verified their employment status through ID.me are eligible for the offer. Verified public employees may purchase up to six $29.95 one-day admission tickets to Dollywood’s Splash Country as part of the program.

Additionally, any of the admission tickets that are part of the Public Employees Appreciation Days may be upgraded to season passes, allowing guests to continue the fun of Dollywood’s Splash Country’s 25th anniversary season.

For more information about Dollywood’s Splash Country’s 25th season or season passes, please visit Dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.