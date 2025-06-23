Mayor Woodby represents Northeast Tennessee at infrastructure summit Published 4:02 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

NASHVILLE – Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby represented Northeast Tennessee on the Mayors’ Panel at the 2025 Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry Infrastructure Summit, held Wednesday, June 18, in Nashville.

With approximately 175 attendees, the summit brought together local, regional and state leaders to address Tennessee’s evolving infrastructure landscape — encompassing transportation, energy, broadband and digital connectivity. The event emphasized the need for strategic leadership and regional collaboration to support long-term economic growth.

“Tennessee’s infrastructure is the backbone of our economy — it’s what connects our people, our communities and our businesses,” Woodby said. “It was a privilege to share the priorities of Carter County and rural East Tennessee, and to be part of a forward-thinking conversation on how we can all work together to strengthen our future.”

Moderated by Josh Brown, president and CEO of the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce, the panel also included Mayor Scott Conger, city of Jackson; Mayor Wes Golden, Montgomery County; and Mayor Ken Moore, city of Franklin. The panel shared on-the-ground perspectives from across the state, exploring how infrastructure investments can meet local needs while fueling broader regional and statewide development.

“As Tennessee continues to grow, the summit reinforced the critical importance of modernizing infrastructure to support commerce, connectivity and quality of life in both urban and rural communities,” Woodby said.