LIFTED to perform at God and Country Day Block Party in Elizabethton Published 3:09 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

LIFTED, a local gospel group featuring Loretta Bowers, Fred Goodwin, Tony Rominger, Teresa Bowers Parker, Patrick Kelly and Howard Bloom, will headline an outdoor concert during Borderview Christian Church’s God and Country Day Block Party on Sunday, June 29.

The event, held at the church at 1338 Bristol Highway, begins with children’s inflatables at 5 p.m., followed by a free barbecue or fried chicken box supper and Italian ice under the tent at 6 p.m. The concert featuring LIFTED is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will conclude with a fireworks display at dusk.

The celebration is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend.