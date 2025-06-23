Published 3:21 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On June 18, 2025, Frank Q. Williams went to be with his Lord and Savior. A lifelong resident of Carter County, he was born on April 24, 1943. He was known for fiercely loving God, his family and his country.

After graduating from the Training School at East Tennessee State College in 1961, he attended ETSU, where he completed ROTC training and planned to go to Vietnam but received a medical discharge while at Fort Bragg.

He started working at Eastman Chemical in 1966 and retired in 1999 as a maintenance mechanic first class. He married Charlotte Emmert (Jones) in 1967 and had three children: Gordon, Kevin and Kelly.

For more than 30 years, he was involved with several churches in northeast Tennessee and western North Carolina, traveling to assist them when they were without a pastor. He also had interim pastorates at Watauga Christian Church and Elk Park Christian Church as part of his service and ministry. He served as master of the Masonic Lodge in Johnson City in 1977.

Frank enjoyed singing, providing special music and requests, and also sang in a gospel quartet. He loved the outdoors—fishing, hunting and camping at Roan Mountain. He enjoyed reading and history, and spending time with family. He was most recently a member of First Christian Church in Johnson City and Grandview Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank T. Williams and Dorothy L. Williams, and sister, Harriet Williams. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Dee Williams.

Other survivors include his sister, Melissa Noble; sister-in-law, April Rarick; and his children: Kevin Williams of Carter County; Kelly Geer of Knoxville, Tenn.; Gordon Williams (Varinka) of Burlington, N.C.; Mary Winter of Kingsport, Tenn.; and Benjamin Winter (Jennifer) of St. Petersburg, Fla.

His grandchildren are Jalen Geer, Chanler “Varmit” Geer, Tallulah Winter, Monike Williams, Grizel Williams, Katherine McQueen, Natalia Williams, Maddie Winter, Emily Anne Winter and Andy Winter.

Frank had chosen to donate his body to Quillen College of Medicine, and there will be no graveside service.

The family is holding a memorial service/celebration of life at First Christian Church, Johnson City, on July 10, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Ministers participating in the service: Donald Mushayamunda, Paul Peer and Aaron Wymer.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City, TN.