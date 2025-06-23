ETSU experts urge heat safety Published 12:34 pm Monday, June 23, 2025

With temperatures soaring and humidity on the rise, public health leaders at East Tennessee State University are urging residents to take heat safety seriously.

The National Weather Service forecasts blistering heat this week, with highs in the 90s through Thursday. That follows a broader seasonal outlook predicting above-average temperatures across much of Southern Appalachia this summer, a trend identified by Dr. Andrew Joyner, Tennessee’s state climatologist and a faculty member at ETSU.

“We’re seeing more and more heat-related deaths in our country,” said Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of ETSU’s College of Public Health. “The number has doubled in the last 25 years, so this is something to really take seriously.”

Know the warning signs

Heat-related illness can escalate quickly. Symptoms aren’t always easy to distinguish.

“Cramps, confusion, excessive sweating — those are early red flags,” Wykoff said. “If someone stops sweating, has hot, dry skin or becomes disoriented, that’s a medical emergency. They need to get to the ER immediately.”

People over 65, young children and those working or exercising outdoors are especially vulnerable. Wykoff stressed that symptoms like dizziness, fatigue or nausea should never be ignored.

Stay cool, stay safe

“Prevention is everything,” Wykoff said. “Stay indoors during peak heat, drink water regularly, wear loose-fitting clothes and protect yourself from sunburn.”

He also offered these tips:

Avoid alcohol and eat lighter meals.

Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to hydrate.

Never leave children or pets in a vehicle — temperatures can rise to fatal levels within minutes.

Make sure pets have access to shade and plenty of water.

Consider public buildings like malls or libraries if your home lacks air conditioning.

Use sunscreen and sunglasses when outdoors.

Check on elderly neighbors and loved ones frequently.

“Please remember that heat also affects your pets,” Wykoff added. “Be sure they are not left outside for extended periods of time without plenty of shade and water.”

ETSU’s role as a regional resource

ETSU’s experts continue to play a leading role in helping Appalachia prepare for environmental challenges. From Joyner’s work at Tennessee’s Climate Office to the public health guidance offered by Wykoff and his team, the university serves as a key resource for science-backed, community-focused support.

“Being the flagship institution of Appalachia means stepping up when the region needs us most,” said Wykoff. “This summer, that starts with making sure our communities are informed and ready for the heat.”