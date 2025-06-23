Crowe receives Defender of Medicine award Published 9:29 am Monday, June 23, 2025

The Tennessee Medical Association has recognized Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, chair of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, as a “Defender of Medicine” for 2025. This distinction honors lawmakers who have consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to advancing sound health care policy and supporting the practice of medicine for physicians, as well as promoting good public health for all Tennesseans.

“I appreciate the Tennessee Medical Association recognition. Together, our Tennessee Senate and the TMA have worked to promote excellence in health care for all Tennesseans, while working as well to support our physicians and their ability to practice professionally in the best interest of their patients, families and communities. We still have much work to do moving toward a healthier Tennessee, and I look forward to working with the Tennessee Medical Association moving forward.”