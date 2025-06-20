Shrine Club, Masonic lodges to host July 4 picnic in Hampton Published 9:05 am Friday, June 20, 2025

HAMPTON — The Elizabethton Shrine Club, along with the Hampton and Watauga Masonic Lodges, will host a community picnic on July 4 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Hampton Masonic Lodge, 509 First Ave., Hampton.

The event is family-friendly and will include free hot dogs, chips and drinks, as well as activities for children. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair and a friend.

Everything is completely free and open to the public. “We encourage everybody to attend and bring a lawn chair if they’d like to stay and hang around outside. The lodge itself will be open if people would like to sit inside at the dining room,” organizers said.

Organizers say the celebration aims to provide a relaxed and patriotic atmosphere for residents of all ages to enjoy Independence Day together.