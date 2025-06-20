River Riders run-rule Ridge Runners, 15-3, in series opener Published 2:35 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

1/8 Swipe or click to see more Larry N. Souders/Star Correspondent The River Riders’ starting pitcher Jake Yeager (11) shrugs off a leadoff homer to right-center field by Bluefield Ridge Runners’ Colin Guerra (25), settling down to retire the next three batters in order to start the game Thursday night. 2/8 Swipe or click to see more Larry N. Souders/Star Correspondent River Riders second baseman Jackson Berry (2) gobbles up a grounder off the bat of Bluefield’s Levi Jones and fires to first for the first out of the top of the first inning. 3/8 Swipe or click to see more Larry N. Souders/Star Correspondent After bobbling a hot shot off the bat of Bluefield’s Cristino Tufano (4), River Riders shortstop Brady Thompson (3) fires to first for the second out of the top of the first inning. 4/8 Swipe or click to see more Larry N. Souders/Star Correspondent The River Riders’ Drew Dickerson (27) turns on a pitch away and slaps it to right field for a double after Jordan Crosland (9) led off with a walk in the bottom of the first inning. 5/8 Swipe or click to see more Larry N. Souders/Star Correspondent The River Riders’ Hudson Brown (32) grounds out into an RBI fielder’s choice as Jordan Crosland (9) crosses the plate to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning Thursday night. 6/8 Swipe or click to see more Larry N. Souders/Star Correspondent The River Riders’ Jackson Berry (2) slides into second with a stolen base, well ahead of the tag by Bluefield shortstop Colin Guerra (25) in the bottom of the second inning. 7/8 Swipe or click to see more Larry N. Souders/Star Correspondent The River Riders’ Jordan Crosland (9) shatters his bat as he fists a two-run line drive to center, giving Elizabethton a 4-1 lead with two outs in the bottom of the second inning. 8/8 Swipe or click to see more Larry N. Souders/Star Correspondent Bluefield’s Colin Guerra (25) dives back to first, well ahead of the pickoff throw, as River Riders first baseman Hudson Brown (32) waits for the throw in the top of the third inning Thursday night.

A relentless offensive attack and steady pitching powered the Elizabethton River Riders past the Bluefield Ridge Runners, 15-3, in a run-rule shortened game Thursday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

The River Riders scored in every inning but one, erupting for five runs in the fourth and capping the win in seven innings.

Bluefield struck first on a solo homer by Colin Guerra in the top of the first, but Elizabethton quickly answered. A leadoff walk to Jordan Crosland, a double by Drew Dickerson, and RBI groundouts from Hudson Brown and Jayden Lobliner gave the River Riders a 2-1 lead.

Elizabethton piled on from there, scoring multiple runs in the second, third and fourth innings. The fourth was the biggest frame, with the Riders sending nine men to the plate and collecting three hits. Lobliner launched his second home run of the summer in the fifth, a two-run blast that extended the lead to 14-2.

Jake Yeager (1-1) earned the win for the River Riders, tossing five innings and allowing two earned runs on four hits. He struck out six and walked two. Andrew DuMont and Ben Martin combined for two scoreless innings of relief.

Bluefield’s Will McDonald (0-1) was tagged with the loss, giving up five earned runs over three innings.

The River Riders improved to 4-9 with the win, while the Ridge Runners dropped to 7-5.