River Riders run-rule Ridge Runners, 15-3, in series opener

Published 2:35 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

By Staff Reports

1/8
Larry N. Souders/Star Correspondent The River Riders’ starting pitcher Jake Yeager (11) shrugs off a leadoff homer to right-center field by Bluefield Ridge Runners’ Colin Guerra (25), settling down to retire the next three batters in order to start the game Thursday night.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A relentless offensive attack and steady pitching powered the Elizabethton River Riders past the Bluefield Ridge Runners, 15-3, in a run-rule shortened game Thursday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

The River Riders scored in every inning but one, erupting for five runs in the fourth and capping the win in seven innings.

Bluefield struck first on a solo homer by Colin Guerra in the top of the first, but Elizabethton quickly answered. A leadoff walk to Jordan Crosland, a double by Drew Dickerson, and RBI groundouts from Hudson Brown and Jayden Lobliner gave the River Riders a 2-1 lead.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Elizabethton piled on from there, scoring multiple runs in the second, third and fourth innings. The fourth was the biggest frame, with the Riders sending nine men to the plate and collecting three hits. Lobliner launched his second home run of the summer in the fifth, a two-run blast that extended the lead to 14-2.

Jake Yeager (1-1) earned the win for the River Riders, tossing five innings and allowing two earned runs on four hits. He struck out six and walked two. Andrew DuMont and Ben Martin combined for two scoreless innings of relief.

Bluefield’s Will McDonald (0-1) was tagged with the loss, giving up five earned runs over three innings.

The River Riders improved to 4-9 with the win, while the Ridge Runners dropped to 7-5.

You Might Like

Print Article